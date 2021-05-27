Overview

Dr. March Seabrook, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.



Dr. Seabrook works at Consultants In Gastroenterology in West Columbia, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.