Dr. Marcelo Rivera, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Marcelo Rivera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Dr. Rivera works at Seaside Foot & Ankle in Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Seaside Foot & Ankle
    15644 Pomerado Rd Ste 300, Poway, CA 92064

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Palomar Medical Center Poway
  Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B Deficiency
Gout
Lipid Disorders
Vitamin B Deficiency
Gout
Lipid Disorders

Vitamin B Deficiency
Gout
Lipid Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hip Sprain
Hives
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scurvy
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Aug 29, 2020
Knowledgeable, truthful, explains items clearly and understandable to the patient in terms the patient understands. Personable and sincerely cares. I give him a strong Five!
B Reeder — Aug 29, 2020
About Dr. Marcelo Rivera, MD

Specialties
  Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  46 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English, Spanish
NPI Number
  1943311311
Education & Certifications

Residency
  Rush University Medical Center
Internship
  Rush University Medical Center
Medical Education
  Rush Medical College
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
