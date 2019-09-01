See All Neurologists in Summit, NJ
Dr. Marcelo Lancman, MD

Neurology
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marcelo Lancman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University Of Buenos Aires and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Lancman works at Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group in Summit, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ, Middletown, NY, White Plains, NY, New York, NY and Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group
    99 Beauvoir Ave Fl 3 Ste 306, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 522-4990
    Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group
    20 Prospect Ave Ste 800, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 343-6676
    Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group
    390 Crystal Run Rd Ste 102, Middletown, NY 10941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 695-6884
    Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group
    333 Westchester Ave Ste E104, White Plains, NY 10604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 428-9213
    Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group
    820 2nd Ave Rm 6C, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 661-7460
    Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group
    377 Jersey Ave Ste 440, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 343-6670
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ambulatory EEG With Video Monitoring Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Familial Infantile Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy - Mental Deterioration, Finnish Type Chevron Icon
Epilepsy - Microcephaly - Skeletal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy - Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Occipital Calcifications Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic Absences Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic-Astatic Crisis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Neonatal, Dominant Form Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Neonatal, Recessive Form Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Occipital Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Mesial, Temporal Lobe Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Temporal Lobe, 4 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 1 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 2 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 3 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 4 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Partial, Familial Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Progressive, Myoclonic 3 Chevron Icon
Facial Asymetry - Temporal Seizures Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Folinic Acid-Responsive Seizures Chevron Icon
Generalized-Onset Seizures Chevron Icon
Genetic Disposition to Idiopathic Generalized Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Infant Epilepsy With Migrant Focal Crisis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intractable Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Absence Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Petit Mal Seizure Chevron Icon
Photosensitive Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Pseudoseizure Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Epilepsy, Familial Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Pennsylvania
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 01, 2019
    Great Doctor, seizure free 7 yrs.!
    Roxanne Morrisette — Sep 01, 2019
    About Dr. Marcelo Lancman, MD

    • Neurology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1609857010
    Education & Certifications

    • Wake Forest University NC Baptist Hosp
    • Westchester Medical Center, New York Medical College, Valhalla, NY
    • Westchester Med Ctr, New York Medical College
    • University Of Buenos Aires
    • Epilepsy
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcelo Lancman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lancman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lancman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lancman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lancman has seen patients for Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lancman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lancman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lancman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lancman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lancman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

