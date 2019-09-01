Dr. Marcelo Lancman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lancman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcelo Lancman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marcelo Lancman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from University Of Buenos Aires and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Lancman works at
Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group, 99 Beauvoir Ave Fl 3 Ste 306, Summit, NJ 07901
Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group, 20 Prospect Ave Ste 800, Hackensack, NJ 07601
Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group, 390 Crystal Run Rd Ste 102, Middletown, NY 10941
Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group, 333 Westchester Ave Ste E104, White Plains, NY 10604
Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group, 820 2nd Ave Rm 6C, New York, NY 10017
Northeast Regional Epilepsy Group, 377 Jersey Ave Ste 440, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Great Doctor, seizure free 7 yrs.!
About Dr. Marcelo Lancman, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Wake Forest University NC Baptist Hosp
- Westchester Medical Center, New York Medical College, Valhalla, NY
- Westchester Med Ctr, New York Medical College
- University Of Buenos Aires
- Epilepsy
