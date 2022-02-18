Dr. Marcelo Jimenez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jimenez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcelo Jimenez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marcelo Jimenez, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Atlantis, FL. They graduated from TOMPKINS COMMUNITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Florida Electrophysiology Associates180 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 311, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 434-0353
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Jimenez is a fantastic doctor. He is kind and thorough and he explained my condition in a way that was easy to understand. His bedside manner is so good. I never felt rushed. He was able to help with my tachycardia and now I have now symptoms and don't take medications. Thank you!
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Spanish
- TOMPKINS COMMUNITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
