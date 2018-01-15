Overview

Dr. Marcelo Helguera, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Helguera works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL with other offices in Parkland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.