Dr. Marcelo Helguera, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marcelo Helguera, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
Cleveland Clinic Coral Springs Ambulatory Surgery5701 N University Dr, Parkland, FL 33067 Directions (954) 659-5290
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
I had an excellent experience with Dr. Helguera. He took his time to explain everything with details while answering all of my questions. Shows that he has plenty of experience and practice. Would highly recommend.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cardiovascular Institute Of Buenos Aires
- Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- Manuel Belgrano School
Dr. Helguera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helguera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Helguera has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helguera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Helguera speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Helguera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helguera.
