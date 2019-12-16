Dr. Marcelo Ghersi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghersi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcelo Ghersi, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcelo Ghersi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and NCH North Naples Hospital.
Locations
The Plastic Surgery Institute of Miami LLC550 Biltmore Way Ste 120, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 446-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- NCH North Naples Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Ghersi was excellent. I am happy with my results. The Dr and his team are very professional. thank you!
About Dr. Marcelo Ghersi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Ghersi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghersi accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghersi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghersi.
