Dr. Marcelo Blaya, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Marcelo Blaya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcelo Blaya, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Pontificia Universidade Catolica Do Rio Grande Do Sul and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Blaya works at
Locations
Memorial Division of Breast Medical Oncology1150 N 35th Ave Ste 330S, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 820-6938
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
At 50 years of age, I am a veteran breast cancer survivor who has been dealing with this disease since I was 27. So trust that with 3 breast cancer dx under my belt I have experienced the best and worst of doctors. Eleven years ago I was dx with stage 4. When I met Dr Blaya, he had huge shoes to fill from my previous oncologist Dr Michel Velez. He has more than filled those shoes! Not only is Dr Blaya knowledgeable and straightforward but he is also warm and kind. My favorite aspect of Dr Blaya are his bear hugs! It brings me so much comfort as visits can be extremely stressful. It is a blessing to have dr willing to demonstrate such warmth, love, care and respect when facing this enemy that’s cancer. We need more Dr Blaya’s who are not afraid to extend that extra bit of reassuring warmth to his patients!
About Dr. Marcelo Blaya, MD
- Breast Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Male
- 1689885022
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital / University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Jackson Memorial Medical Center / University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Jackson Memorial Hospital|Jackson Memorial Hospital / University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Pontificia Universidade Catolica Do Rio Grande Do Sul
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Dr. Blaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Blaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Blaya works at
Dr. Blaya has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more.
Dr. Blaya speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Blaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.