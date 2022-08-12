See All Oncologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Marcelo Blaya, MD

Breast Oncology
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marcelo Blaya, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Pontificia Universidade Catolica Do Rio Grande Do Sul and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Blaya works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Breast Medical Oncology
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 330S, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 820-6938

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 12, 2022
    At 50 years of age, I am a veteran breast cancer survivor who has been dealing with this disease since I was 27. So trust that with 3 breast cancer dx under my belt I have experienced the best and worst of doctors. Eleven years ago I was dx with stage 4. When I met Dr Blaya, he had huge shoes to fill from my previous oncologist Dr Michel Velez. He has more than filled those shoes! Not only is Dr Blaya knowledgeable and straightforward but he is also warm and kind. My favorite aspect of Dr Blaya are his bear hugs! It brings me so much comfort as visits can be extremely stressful. It is a blessing to have dr willing to demonstrate such warmth, love, care and respect when facing this enemy that’s cancer. We need more Dr Blaya’s who are not afraid to extend that extra bit of reassuring warmth to his patients!
    Karen OConnell — Aug 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marcelo Blaya, MD
    About Dr. Marcelo Blaya, MD

    • Breast Oncology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • Male
    • 1689885022
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Memorial Hospital / University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    • Jackson Memorial Medical Center / University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital|Jackson Memorial Hospital / University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    • Pontificia Universidade Catolica Do Rio Grande Do Sul
    • Medical Oncology and Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital

