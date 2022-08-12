Overview

Dr. Marcelo Blaya, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Pontificia Universidade Catolica Do Rio Grande Do Sul and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Blaya works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.