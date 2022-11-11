Overview

Dr. Marcelo Bendix, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Faculdade De Ciencias Medicas De Santos (Unilus) and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.



Dr. Bendix works at Continucare Health Center in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Tamarac, FL and Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.