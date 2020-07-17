Dr. Marcelo Antunes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antunes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcelo Antunes, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcelo Antunes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Facial Plastic and Recon
Dr. Antunes works at
Locations
-
1
Northwest ENT and Allergy Center80 Lacy St Nw, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-0368Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 12:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Piedmont Office2001 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 660, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (770) 427-0368
-
3
Northwest Facial Aesthetic Center100 Market Place Blvd Ste 209, Cartersville, GA 30121 Directions (770) 427-0368
-
4
Marcelo Antunes, MD, FACS12309 N Mopac Expy Ste 10, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 339-1661Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Antunes?
Dr. Antunes is the most charismatic surgeon I've been fortunate to go through my facelift journey with. He did a wonderful job! I would not recommend anyone else. I would like to highlight the post operative care I continue to receive, he's left no stone unturned and even helping me with my thinning hair issues. He is so compassionate and truly an artist.
About Dr. Marcelo Antunes, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1871791558
Education & Certifications
- Facial Plastic and Recon
- University of Pennsy
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antunes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antunes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antunes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antunes works at
Dr. Antunes speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Antunes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antunes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antunes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antunes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.