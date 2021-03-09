Overview

Dr. Marcellus Cephas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Takoma Park, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Rome Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cephas works at James E Callan MD PA in Takoma Park, MD with other offices in Glen Burnie, MD and Whitesboro, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.