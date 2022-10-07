Dr. Marcellus Assiago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assiago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcellus Assiago, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcellus Assiago, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Riverton, UT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from MOI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, Sevier Valley Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Assiago works at
Locations
-
1
Nephrology Associates of Utah12523 S Creek Meadow Rd Ste 111, Riverton, UT 84065 Directions (801) 512-2715
-
2
University of Utah Health - Northern Utah Kidney Specialists4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 2635, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (435) 254-5824
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Assiago?
My mother absolutely loved seeing this doctor. He had wonderful beside but was also incredibly thorough. Through his meticulous care, he found the root cause as to why she's been so ill. Where her other doctor overlooked signs; Dr. Asiago persisted and closely monitored tests he ordered. Outstanding work here.
About Dr. Marcellus Assiago, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1235348897
Education & Certifications
- MOI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Assiago has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Assiago accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Assiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Assiago works at
Dr. Assiago has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Assiago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Assiago. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Assiago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Assiago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Assiago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.