Dr. Grassi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcelle Grassi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marcelle Grassi, MD is a Dermatologist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Roswell Park Cancer InstituteElm And Carlton St, Buffalo, NY 14263 Directions (716) 845-2300
Amherst100 College Pkwy Ste 290, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 845-2300
Terrific! Always helpful and listens carefully. Does not over-prescribe but informs me of necessary care.
About Dr. Marcelle Grassi, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1881690915
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
