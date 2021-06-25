Overview

Dr. Marcelle Grassi, MD is a Dermatologist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Grassi works at Roswell Park Cancer Institute Dermatology in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Athlete's Foot, Itchy Skin and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.