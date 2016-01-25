Dr. Walker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcella Walker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcella Walker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
1
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I always recommend Dr. Walker to family, friends,and even other physicians. She is knowledgeable, thorough, and I never feel rushed during my appointments. She always answers my questions, and is very accessible should I have questions or concerns following my appointment. I have been a patient for the last 8 years, and her recommended course of treatment has helped me tremendously.
About Dr. Marcella Walker, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1003989211
Education & Certifications
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital- Columbia University Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
