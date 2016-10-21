See All Family Doctors in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Marcella Tabor, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Marcella Tabor, DO

Family Medicine
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Marcella Tabor, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Tabor works at CenterWell North Charleston in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    CenterWell North Charleston
    1213 Remount Rd, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 973-5415

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteopenia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hypothyroidism
Osteopenia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tabor?

    Oct 21, 2016
    Dr. Tabor has been our family physician for over 20 years, she has been there for us through all of our families medical needs. We put our trust in her with our children and grandchildren. Dr. Tabor also has a staff that is top notch, very professional and well trained. We will not go anywhere else.
    Robin Shannon in Summerville, SC — Oct 21, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marcella Tabor, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marcella Tabor, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tabor to family and friends

    Dr. Tabor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tabor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marcella Tabor, DO.

    About Dr. Marcella Tabor, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184681579
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Residency
    Internship
    • Metro Hospital Central
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcella Tabor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tabor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tabor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tabor works at CenterWell North Charleston in North Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Tabor’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marcella Tabor, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.