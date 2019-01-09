Dr. Macdonald has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcella Macdonald, DPM
Overview
Dr. Marcella Macdonald, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Manchester, CT.
Dr. Macdonald works at
Locations
David Van Hoewyk Dc PC483 Middle Tpke W Ste 223, Manchester, CT 06040 Directions (860) 649-9797
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate doctor who does a thourough job on people on all ages. She has been a real blessing to our family!!! Unmatchable knowledge and care!
About Dr. Marcella Macdonald, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1225068653
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macdonald accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macdonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Macdonald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macdonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macdonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macdonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.