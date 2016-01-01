Overview

Dr. Marcella Childs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Childs works at TOWN CENTER PEDIATRICS in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.