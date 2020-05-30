Dr. Marcela Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcela Young, MD
Dr. Marcela Young, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They completed their fellowship with Age Management Medicine. Cerf
Dr. Young works at
Greenville Age Management Medical Institute and Internal Medicine540 Old Howell Rd Ste B, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions
- St. Francis Downtown
- Centene
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
Very thorough review of very complicated testing that goes far beyond any other physician that I have ever seen. Most up to date personalized medicine available
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1497880678
- Age Management Medicine. Cerf
- Ohio Valley Medical Center
- Ob/Gyn, University Of Miami, School Of Medicine
- University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Young has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.