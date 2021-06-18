Dr. Marcela Bustamante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bustamante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcela Bustamante, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcela Bustamante, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL.
Locations
Jackson Health System1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6837Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bustamente is a breath of fresh air. She listened to and answered all my questions and concerns. I have had two appointments with her and she spent all the time I needed and would have spent more if it was necessary. She explained things clearly and has a pleasant and kind demeanor over all. Her staff is responsive as well. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Marcela Bustamante, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1215243753
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bustamante has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bustamante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
