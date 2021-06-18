See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Marcela Bustamante, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Marcela Bustamante, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Bustamante works at University Of Miami Pediatric Cardiology in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jackson Health System
    1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 243-6837
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis

Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 18, 2021
    Dr. Bustamente is a breath of fresh air. She listened to and answered all my questions and concerns. I have had two appointments with her and she spent all the time I needed and would have spent more if it was necessary. She explained things clearly and has a pleasant and kind demeanor over all. Her staff is responsive as well. I highly recommend her.
    Alyn — Jun 18, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Marcela Bustamante, MD
    About Dr. Marcela Bustamante, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • 1215243753
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
