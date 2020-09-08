See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Paterson, NJ
Overview

Dr. Marcela Marani Dicovskiy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paterson, NJ. 

Dr. Marani Dicovskiy works at Dicovskiy Medical Group in Paterson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    C. Dicovsky Medical Group LLC
    681 BROADWAY, Paterson, NJ 07514 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 278-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Angioplasty With Stent Placement
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Marcela Marani Dicovskiy, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1386727287
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcela Marani Dicovskiy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marani Dicovskiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marani Dicovskiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marani Dicovskiy works at Dicovskiy Medical Group in Paterson, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Marani Dicovskiy’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Marani Dicovskiy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marani Dicovskiy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marani Dicovskiy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marani Dicovskiy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

