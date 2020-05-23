Overview

Dr. Marcela Lazo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Lazo works at Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology in Palm Springs, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.