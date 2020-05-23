Dr. Marcela Lazo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcela Lazo, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcela Lazo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Locations
Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology4671 S Congress Ave Ste 100B, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Directions (561) 434-0111Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology4631 N Congress Ave Ste 102, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 413-9735Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology4280 Professional Center Dr Ste 330, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 509-5139
Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology1500 N Dixie Hwy Ste 104, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 655-9455
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lazo?
After my first baby I couldn’t get the time of Dr Sevald Whom I really admire and she is so precious to me but , I had to go with another Dr of OBGYN . For my second son , I was so nervous even though I Choose Dr Lazo to do my Csection In 01/30/2018 ,she is so good at what she does I’m glad that I choose her ... we fix the date and time with her and also requested a specific time to take out the baby she was so generous that she managed the do it on that specific time . Everything went of so good I highly recommend Dr Lazo.
About Dr. Marcela Lazo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1629262126
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lazo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazo has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lazo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.