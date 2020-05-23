See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Palm Springs, FL
Dr. Marcela Lazo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
16 years of experience

Dr. Marcela Lazo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Springs, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Lazo works at Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology in Palm Springs, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL and Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology
    4671 S Congress Ave Ste 100B, Palm Springs, FL 33461
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology
    4631 N Congress Ave Ste 102, West Palm Beach, FL 33407
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology
    4280 Professional Center Dr Ste 330, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
    Palm Beach Obstetrics & Gynecology
    1500 N Dixie Hwy Ste 104, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Hospital Affiliations
  Good Samaritan Medical Center
  HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
  St. Mary's Medical Center

Maternal Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Maternal Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Ovarian Cancer Screening

    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Simplifi
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    May 23, 2020
    After my first baby I couldn't get the time of Dr Sevald Whom I really admire and she is so precious to me but , I had to go with another Dr of OBGYN . For my second son , I was so nervous even though I Choose Dr Lazo to do my Csection In 01/30/2018 ,she is so good at what she does I'm glad that I choose her ... we fix the date and time with her and also requested a specific time to take out the baby she was so generous that she managed the do it on that specific time . Everything went of so good I highly recommend Dr Lazo.
    Rita Ramdam — May 23, 2020
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    16 years of experience
    English
    1629262126
    Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
