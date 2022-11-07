Dr. Marcela Espinosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espinosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcela Espinosa, MD
Overview
Dr. Marcela Espinosa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They completed their residency with Maricopa Medical Center
Dr. Espinosa works at
Locations
-
1
Optum17071 Springdale St, Huntington Beach, CA 92649 Directions (714) 377-9333Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Espinosa?
I am a new patient treated by Dr. Marcella Espinosa. The appointment was mutually respectful, I arrived a few minutes early to check in, and the Doctor was punctual. Dr. Espinosa listened to my concerns, scheduled needed medical care tests, and provided results timely. I feel honored to have found such a great doctor.
About Dr. Marcela Espinosa, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, American Sign Language, Ilocano and Tagalog
- 1508020819
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Akron General Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espinosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espinosa accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espinosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espinosa works at
Dr. Espinosa speaks American Sign Language, Ilocano and Tagalog.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinosa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espinosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espinosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.