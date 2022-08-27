Dr. Castano De Zamacona has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcela Castano De Zamacona, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcela Castano De Zamacona, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA.
Dr. Castano De Zamacona works at
Locations
Chpc Dominion Crossing21727 W Interstate 10 Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78257 Directions (210) 698-7663
Christus Trinity Clinic11345 Alamo Ranch Pkwy Ste 203, San Antonio, TX 78253 Directions (210) 767-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Es una doctora excelente, su servicio y atención es maravilloso. Muy atenta a escuchar a los padres, explica detalladamente qué debemos hacer. Me encanta.
About Dr. Marcela Castano De Zamacona, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA
- Pediatrics
