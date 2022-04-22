See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Conroe, TX
Dr. Marcela Campo, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Marcela Campo, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Marcela Campo, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MARIAN HEALTH CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Campo works at St. Luke's Health Woodlands Center for Infectious Diseases in Conroe, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Patricia E Laden
    17198 St Lukes Way Ste 250, Conroe, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00pm - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Campo?

Apr 22, 2022
Dr. Marcela Campo is a brilliant doctor that worked tirelessly with my surgeon, (Dr. Mark Mettauer) and his team! The Best of the Best!
— Apr 22, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Marcela Campo, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marcela Campo, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Campo to family and friends

Dr. Campo's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Campo

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marcela Campo, MD.

About Dr. Marcela Campo, MD

Specialties
  • Infectious Disease Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1831390574
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of Texas Health Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • MARIAN HEALTH CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marcela Campo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Campo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Campo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Campo works at St. Luke's Health Woodlands Center for Infectious Diseases in Conroe, TX. View the full address on Dr. Campo’s profile.

Dr. Campo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.