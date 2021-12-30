Overview

Dr. Marcel Zughaib, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.



Dr. Zughaib works at Ascension Providence Hospital Cardiology in Southfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI and Howell, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.