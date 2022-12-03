Dr. Marcel Letourneau, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Letourneau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcel Letourneau, DO
Overview
Dr. Marcel Letourneau, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Muskegon, MI. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Locations
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - North Muskegon2009 Holton Rd, North Muskegon, MI 49445 Directions
Holland Hospital602 Michigan Ave, Holland, MI 49423 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
This is my heart dr. Answered all questions asked very pleasant.
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1013355007
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
