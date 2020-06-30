See All Interventional Cardiologists in Bryan, TX
Dr. Marcel Lechin, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Marcel Lechin, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Marcel Lechin, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.

Dr. Lechin works at Heart & Vascular Center in Bryan, TX with other offices in College Station, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Interventional Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. David Wong, MD
Dr. David Wong, MD
8 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Daniel, MD
Dr. Michael Daniel, MD
10 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Ricky Ganim, MD
Dr. Ricky Ganim, MD
10 (111)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart & Vascular Center
    3201 University Dr E Ste 420, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 485-9922
  2. 2
    St Joseph Health College Station Hospital
    1604 Rock Prairie Rd, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 764-5100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lechin?

    Jun 30, 2020
    Takes all the time needed to research the issue and come up with a solution. Is very knowledgeable about Medications, even for diabetes. His PA is also very thorough and knowledgeable as well. He saved my life, no doubt about it. When he sees you, he cares and answers all your questions.
    Glenn Holub — Jun 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marcel Lechin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marcel Lechin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lechin to family and friends

    Dr. Lechin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lechin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marcel Lechin, MD.

    About Dr. Marcel Lechin, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427000496
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL VENEZUELA / LUIS RAZETTI SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcel Lechin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lechin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lechin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lechin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lechin has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lechin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lechin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lechin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lechin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lechin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marcel Lechin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.