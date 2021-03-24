Dr. Marcel Laufer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laufer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcel Laufer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcel Laufer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Laufer works at
Locations
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care West Side355 W 52nd St Fl 6, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 754-2100
Bart A Kummer MD111 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 263-9700Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Laufer is an excellent Doctor. My husband & I have both been in his care now for almost 30 years!
About Dr. Marcel Laufer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1386791705
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laufer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laufer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laufer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laufer works at
Dr. Laufer speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Laufer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laufer.
