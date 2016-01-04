Dr. Zussman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Zussman, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Zussman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
- 1 1939 Divisadero St Ste 5, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 563-1959
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Bright, talented, and gifted in his work, but even more, over the time I've been his pt, he has taught me self-analysis; to process issues on my own using the same techniques as in his office. This is not counseling, this is beyond cognitive therapy. Dr. Zussman combines analysis techniques with his gifts for deep insight and compassion. He enables pts to come to conclusions and realize solitions, not be telling them, but by guiding them toward self discovery. Clearly, I have deep appreciation.
About Dr. Marc Zussman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zussman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zussman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zussman speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zussman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zussman.
