Overview

Dr. Marc Zerey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Zerey works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Intestinal Obstruction, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.