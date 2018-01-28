Dr. Marc Zerey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zerey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Zerey, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Zerey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Locations
Pueblo Multi-Specialty Clinic317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 898-3140
Sansum Clinic Hitchcock215 Pesetas Ln, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 681-7800
Stroke & Neurovascular Ctr of Central California400 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 682-7111ThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Zerey has been excellent. Very thorough, excellent bedside manner and fixed what my previous surgeon could not accomplish. Highly recommend...
About Dr. Marc Zerey, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1033141668
Education & Certifications
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zerey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zerey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zerey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zerey has seen patients for Appendicitis, Intestinal Obstruction, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zerey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zerey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zerey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zerey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zerey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.