Overview

Dr. Marc Zerey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Zerey works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Intestinal Obstruction, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pueblo Multi-Specialty Clinic
    317 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 898-3140
  2. 2
    Sansum Clinic Hitchcock
    215 Pesetas Ln, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 681-7800
  3. 3
    Stroke & Neurovascular Ctr of Central California
    400 W Pueblo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 682-7111
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    My experience with Dr Zerey has been excellent. Very thorough, excellent bedside manner and fixed what my previous surgeon could not accomplish. Highly recommend...
    Helen Radcliffe in AN, Ca — Jan 28, 2018
    About Dr. Marc Zerey, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Zerey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zerey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zerey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zerey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zerey has seen patients for Appendicitis, Intestinal Obstruction, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zerey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zerey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zerey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zerey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zerey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

