Overview

Dr. Marc Yunis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Yunis works at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Queens Village, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.