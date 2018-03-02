Dr. Marc Yland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Yland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Yland, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Erasmus Universiteit, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2500 Nesconset Hwy, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 941-0187
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
this doctor has changed the course of my quality of my life from cronic back pain, awsome doctor and office staff.
About Dr. Marc Yland, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Dutch
Education & Certifications
- University Pittsburgh
- Suny
- Mt Sinai
- Erasmus Universiteit, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde
