Dr. Marc Yland, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marc Yland, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Erasmus Universiteit, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2500 Nesconset Hwy, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 941-0187

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Steroid Injection
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Steroid Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Marc Yland, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1477556025
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Pittsburgh
    Residency
    • Suny
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai
    Medical Education
    • Erasmus Universiteit, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Yland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

