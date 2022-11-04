See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Cary, NC
Dr. Marc D Yelle, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marc D Yelle, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital, Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Yelle works at Nash OB-GYN Associates in Cary, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wakemed Cary Hospital
    1900 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27518 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 350-2330
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Rex Pain Management Center
    3050 Duraleigh Rd Ste 201, Raleigh, NC 27612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 630-1112
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Duke Health Raleigh Pain Management
    3400 Wake Forest Rd # 300, Raleigh, NC 27609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 954-3584

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital
  • Wakemed Cary Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Groin Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dorsal Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Intercostal Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Mononeuropathies Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Sacral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 04, 2022
    Have been a patient of Dr. Yelles for over four years and I could not have asked for a better or more professional treatment. Dr. Yelle and staff are extremely kind, caring, patient, and have always gone above and beyond to help resolve whatever issue came up in my treatment.
    — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Marc D Yelle, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    Years of Experience
    • English
    • 1871889501
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University
    • Harvard Medical School
    • Wake Forest University
    • Wake Forest University School of Medicine
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc D Yelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yelle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yelle has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Yelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yelle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

