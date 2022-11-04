Dr. Marc D Yelle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc D Yelle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc D Yelle, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital, Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Dr. Yelle works at
Locations
-
1
Wakemed Cary Hospital1900 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 350-2330Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Rex Pain Management Center3050 Duraleigh Rd Ste 201, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (910) 630-1112Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
3
Duke Health Raleigh Pain Management3400 Wake Forest Rd # 300, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 954-3584
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yelle?
Have been a patient of Dr. Yelles for over four years and I could not have asked for a better or more professional treatment. Dr. Yelle and staff are extremely kind, caring, patient, and have always gone above and beyond to help resolve whatever issue came up in my treatment.
About Dr. Marc D Yelle, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1871889501
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Harvard Medical School
- Wake Forest University
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yelle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yelle accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yelle works at
Dr. Yelle has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Yelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yelle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yelle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yelle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.