Dr. Marc Wolfman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Wolfman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Wolfman works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Consultants P.A.205 May St Ste 201, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 661-9225
Michael Ciencewicki MD PA3 Hospital Plz Ste 415, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 360-2282
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am extremely pleased with Dr Wolfmans care and compassion.
About Dr. Marc Wolfman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174521355
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolfman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolfman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolfman works at
Dr. Wolfman has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wolfman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wolfman speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolfman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolfman.
