Overview

Dr. Marc Wish, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Wish works at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.