Dr. Marc Winter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Winter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
Orange Coast Women's Medical Group24411 Health Center Dr Ste 200, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 829-5500Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orange Coast Women's Medical Group16105 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 829-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so grateful I was referred to Dr. Winter. I could not have asked for a better gynecological surgeon. He brings years of experience and expertise in the field. His bedside manner is excellent. He changed my life for the better and I feel extremely fortunate!
About Dr. Marc Winter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1891744157
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winter has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Mastodynia and Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Winter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.