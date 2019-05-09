Dr. Marc Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Wilson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and TMC Bonham Hospital.
Dr. Wilson works at
Locations
OB/GYN Specialists323 N Bonnie Brae St, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 484-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
- TMC Bonham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Wilson is professional, positive, knowledgeable and down to earth. He listens to you and gives feedback. His staff are friendly and make me feel welcome.
About Dr. Marc Wilson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154352060
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- University Of Central Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson works at
Dr. Wilson speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.