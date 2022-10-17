Dr. Marc Whitman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Whitman, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Whitman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5668 E State St, Rockford, IL 61108 Directions (815) 229-7580
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whitman?
Would not be here today if Dr Whitman had not been on call June 2020 to do emergency surgery and to get me the rehab and wound care he did,very thankful!!
About Dr. Marc Whitman, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1740214329
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitman has seen patients for Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.