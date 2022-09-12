Dr. Marc Weitzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weitzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Weitzman, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Weitzman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo.
Dr. Weitzman works at
Locations
-
1
Ophthalmic Surgeons Of Greater Bridgeport PC2371 Black Rock Tpke, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (203) 692-2557
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weitzman?
I had eye and cataract surgery in June 2022 with Dr. Weitzman and correction of a stigmatism. I was very happy with the outcome of the surgery, and was taken very good care of by Dr. Weitzman and the follow-up.
About Dr. Marc Weitzman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1558465807
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weitzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weitzman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weitzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weitzman works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Weitzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weitzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weitzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weitzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.