Dr. Marc Weitzel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marc Weitzel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Clinton, Chickasaw Nation Medical Center, Great Plains Regional Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Ada, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Norman Regional Hospital.
Oklahoma Heart Hospital South5224 E Interstate 240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Directions (405) 608-3800
Bethany - 39th Expressway Clinic6801 NW 39th Expy Ste C, Bethany, OK 73008 Directions (405) 787-6772
Oklahoma Heart Hospital Ada Clinic1146 N Hills Ctr, Ada, OK 74820 Directions (580) 332-1080
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Clinton
- Chickasaw Nation Medical Center
- Great Plains Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Ada
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- Norman Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The staff was friendly and Dr. Weitzel was warm and friendly. He answered all my questions and was very reassuring.
About Dr. Marc Weitzel, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Weitzel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weitzel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weitzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weitzel has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weitzel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Weitzel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weitzel.
