Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marc Weiss, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Weiss works at
South County Mental Health Center, Inc.16158 S Military Trl, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-0522
Mindful Behavioral Health2201 NW Corporate Blvd Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 499-6933
Aetna
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’ve been going to him for years now he’s great! SCMH on the other hand is not. But Marc Weiss is a thumbs up
Psychiatry
English
NPI: 1467665091
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Weiss accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
