Dr. Weiskopf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Weiskopf, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marc Weiskopf, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Essex Neurological Associates PC6 Essex Center Dr Ste 307, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 532-8010
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- 13 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
Dr. Weiskopf has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiskopf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiskopf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiskopf.
