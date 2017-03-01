Dr. Marc Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Webb, MD
Dr. Marc Webb, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Michigan Vascular Access PC21701 W 11 Mile Rd Ste 4, Southfield, MI 48076 Directions (248) 355-1100
Ascension Providence Hospital16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 355-2714
St. Mary Mercy Livonia Hospital36475 5 Mile Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (248) 355-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Webb has preformed two surgeries for a fistula and one procedure on me. He is a highly skilled vascular surgeon who relates to patients very well. He is open and honest about what you should expect in regards to your treatment. His staff are caring, helpful, and highly professional. They go the extra mile in service. I would highly recommend anyone who is considering vascular surgery to consider him for treatment.
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
