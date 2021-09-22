Dr. Marc Warner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Warner, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Warner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henrico, VA. They completed their fellowship with Baylor|Baylor University Med Center
Dr. Warner works at
Locations
Vascular Surgery Associates of Richmond, PC7900 Shrader Rd, Henrico, VA 23294 Directions (804) 944-9912
Vascular Surgery Associates of Richmond, PC13460 Tredegar Lake Pkwy, Midlothian, VA 23112 Directions (804) 829-3900
Vascular Surgery Associates of Richmond, PC6031 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA 23228 Directions (804) 207-9767
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Three surgeries, three successes! Batting a 1000.
About Dr. Marc Warner, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor|Baylor University Med Center
- Baylor University Medical Center|Baylor|Baylor University Medical Center
- Baylor University|Baylor|Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warner has seen patients for Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.