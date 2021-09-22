Overview

Dr. Marc Warner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henrico, VA. They completed their fellowship with Baylor|Baylor University Med Center



Dr. Warner works at Vascular Surgery Associates of Richmond, PC in Henrico, VA with other offices in Midlothian, VA and Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.