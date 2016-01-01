Overview

Dr. Marc Wahlquist, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Wahlquist works at Group Health TriHealth Physician Partners in Mason, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.