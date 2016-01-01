Dr. Marc Wahlquist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wahlquist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Wahlquist, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Wahlquist, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Wahlquist works at
Locations
-
1
Cincinnati Sportsmedicine and Orthopaedic Center Inc.6010 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 246-7000
-
2
Cincinnati Sportsmedicine and Orthopaedic Center Inc.7423 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 246-2300
-
3
Group Health Associates7810 5 Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 232-1253
-
4
Trihealth Orthopedic and Sports Institute - Anderson (7794 Five Mile Road)7794 5 Mile Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 246-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wahlquist?
About Dr. Marc Wahlquist, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1417039801
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wahlquist has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wahlquist accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wahlquist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wahlquist works at
Dr. Wahlquist has seen patients for Hip Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wahlquist on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wahlquist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wahlquist.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wahlquist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wahlquist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.