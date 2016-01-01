Dr. Waase accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marc Waase, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Waase, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Waase works at
Locations
CUIMC/Vivian & Seymour Milstein Family Heart Center173 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (855) 854-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marc Waase, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1952627929
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Waase works at
Dr. Waase has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Cardioversion and Elective, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waase on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Waase has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waase.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.