Overview

Dr. Marc Volpe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Volpe works at Watson Clinic LLP in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.