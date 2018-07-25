Dr. Urquhart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Urquhart, MD
Dr. Marc Urquhart, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Jersey City Medical Center.
Formerly Marc W. Urquhart MD PA534 Avenue E Ste 1-B, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 436-8289
Jersey City Med Ctr Orthopedics395 Grand St # 3, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 915-2260
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Best Orthropedic doctor ?????. I had my left hip , total replacement done in 2015 and can sky dive and do much more, thanks to this physician I have my great quality of life back.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235208794
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Urquhart has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urquhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Urquhart speaks Spanish.
