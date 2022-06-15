Dr. Marc Unterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Unterman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Unterman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett, Piedmont Eastside Medical Center and Piedmont Walton Hospital.
Dr. Unterman works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Gwinnett Womens Specialists766 Walther Rd Ste 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 312-9101
-
2
Piedmont heart institue1700 Tree Ln Ste 190, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 736-6300Thursday9:30am - 11:00am
-
3
Loganville Office115 LEE BYRD RD, Loganville, GA 30052 Directions (678) 312-9108
-
4
Buford Office4745 Nelson Brogdon Blvd Ste 300, Sugar Hill, GA 30518 Directions (678) 312-9104
-
5
Monroe Office521 Great Oaks Dr, Monroe, GA 30655 Directions (678) 312-9110
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
- Piedmont Walton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Unterman?
My first appointment with Dr. Unterman was on the first day of their new computer system, as part of Piedmont. I saw him at the Lawrenceville location. Staff were stressed but were pushing through their own nightmare and did a great job. For my problem he ordered a test and I followed up at his Snellville office for the results and recommendation. I found him to be very thorough. He listened to the problem and assisted me in continuing a medication another MD was trying to stop. Sorry to say the Snellville staff was disorganized and had a great deal of trouble navigating through the new system and could not maintain any kind of good customer service. I would not return to the Snellville office, but will return to see the doctor (at Lawrenceville) if needed again.
About Dr. Marc Unterman, MD
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1427044858
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
- Emory University
- Grady Memorial Hospital
- Emory University School of Medicine
- City University NY
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Unterman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Unterman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Unterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Unterman works at
Dr. Unterman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Unterman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Unterman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.