Dr. Marc Treihaft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treihaft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Treihaft, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Treihaft, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Treihaft works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marc Treihaft M.d.3333 S Bannock St Ste 645, Englewood, CO 80110 Directions (303) 788-1700
- 2 3535 S Lafayette St Ste 204, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 788-1700
- 3 1777 S Bellaire St Ste 475, Denver, CO 80222 Directions (720) 935-5520
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Treihaft?
Dr Treihaft, is one of the finest neurologists in Denver. He came highly recommended by other neurologists and physicians. Because of his considerable experience, he quickly assessed my unique symptoms, through clinical diagnosis and an EMG. For those who are afraid to have an EMG, Dr. Treihaft has a gentle touch and I had hardly any discomfort at all. I would highly recommend Dr. Treihaft and his very friendly staff, Diana and April.
About Dr. Marc Treihaft, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1528177904
Education & Certifications
- John Hopkins School Of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Treihaft has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Treihaft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Treihaft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Treihaft works at
Dr. Treihaft has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Brachial Plexus Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Treihaft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Treihaft. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treihaft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treihaft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treihaft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.