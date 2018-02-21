See All Neurologists in Englewood, CO
Dr. Marc Treihaft, MD

Neurology
2.5 (54)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Dr. Marc Treihaft, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Treihaft works at Marc Treihaft M.d. in Englewood, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Brachial Plexus Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Marc Treihaft M.d.
    3333 S Bannock St Ste 645, Englewood, CO 80110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 788-1700
    3535 S Lafayette St Ste 204, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 788-1700
    1777 S Bellaire St Ste 475, Denver, CO 80222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 935-5520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Feb 21, 2018
    Dr Treihaft, is one of the finest neurologists in Denver. He came highly recommended by other neurologists and physicians. Because of his considerable experience, he quickly assessed my unique symptoms, through clinical diagnosis and an EMG. For those who are afraid to have an EMG, Dr. Treihaft has a gentle touch and I had hardly any discomfort at all. I would highly recommend Dr. Treihaft and his very friendly staff, Diana and April.
    Diana Bye in Lone Tree — Feb 21, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marc Treihaft, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528177904
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • John Hopkins School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Treihaft, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treihaft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Treihaft has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Treihaft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Treihaft has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Brachial Plexus Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Treihaft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Treihaft. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treihaft.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treihaft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treihaft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

