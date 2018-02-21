Overview

Dr. Marc Treihaft, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Treihaft works at Marc Treihaft M.d. in Englewood, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Brachial Plexus Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.