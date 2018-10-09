Dr. Marc Tecce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tecce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Tecce, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Tecce, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Tecce works at
Locations
Jefferson Heart Institute925 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Heart Institute8001 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 403, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions
Jefferson Heart Institute225 E City Ave Ste 10, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
There is an error with the review for Rose Recigno, it should be five stars. Doctor Tecce is the best, an excellent listener, receptive to all your needs, and answers all your questions. He is very knowledgeable and competent. His staff is very professional and helpful. Always a wonderful experience with Doctor Tecce and his staff.
About Dr. Marc Tecce, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian Medical Center Of Philadelphia
- UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tecce has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tecce using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tecce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tecce works at
Dr. Tecce has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tecce on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tecce speaks Italian and Spanish.
936 patients have reviewed Dr. Tecce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tecce.
