Overview

Dr. Marc Tecce, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Tecce works at Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Bala Cynwyd, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

